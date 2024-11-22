Advertisement
Listen to The Country online: Agriculture Minister Todd McClay on Free Trade Agreement at Apec 2024

Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with Agriculture and Trade Minister Todd McClay to find out more about the latest Free Trade Agreement signed at Apec 2024.

On with the show:

Todd McClay:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade has signed yet another Free Trade Agreement at Apec in Peru, this time with Switzerland, Iceland and Costa Rica (good for sheep farmers and wood producers).

What about Trump and tariffs? Live animal export? And now that the banks are setting emissions targets, who’s next? Farm supply companies such as PGG Wrightson and Farmlands? The local regional councils?

Sandra Matthews:

We catch up with a Tairāwhiti sheep and beef farmer, and current chairwoman of Rural Women New Zealand’s board, who has been elected as the organisation’s new national president.

Along with husband Ian, Matthews runs Te Kopae Station, a 536-hectare sheep and beef farm at Rere, near Gisborne.

Emma Poole and Tim Dangen:

Today’s brother and sister farmer panel features the 2022 and 2023 Young Farmers of the Year.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s principal weather scientist on the impending big dry, with many regions getting less than 20% of their November rainfall, 75% into the month.

Jeremy Rookes:

It’s time for some gloriously bitter cynicism from a Canterbury hobby farmer to round out the show. Today it’s about nose and ear hair.

