Blair McLean and Jane Hunter:

We catch up with The Country’s viticulture correspondent and the owner of Hunter’s Wines to share some Christmas cheer.





Chris Hipkins:

We ask the Labour leader if he regrets Labour putting farming to the sword under the Ardern Government, and we debate the fairness and equity of the current tax system.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent comments on bird flu across the Tasman, Fonterra’s milk price in Oz and we eagerly await the Pink Ball Test in Adelaide.

Listen below: