Judith Collins on Groundswell NZ protest and James Shaw's COP26 trip

National Party leader Judith Collins says she will attend Groundswell NZ's "Mother of all Protests" on November 21 to show her support for Kiwi farmers.

Groundswell NZ is the farmer-led group behind the successful "Howl of a Protest" in July when rural people took to the streets in tractors and farm vehicles to show their concerns over Government regulations and the "ute tax".

"I'm a supporter of the Groundswell movement," Collins told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

She believed the event wasn't just about "anti-government feeling".

"It's actually more about the farmers and the fact that farmers have been forgotten by a government except when it comes to paying the bills.

Agriculture was "enormous" in New Zealand, and the only sector that could fund the health and education system, as well as support businesses Covid-19 subsidies, Collins said.

"If we didn't have farmers paying the bills – who the hell would be paying the bills at the moment?"

Collins was also unhappy with the Government's recent decision at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030.

"What the hell do they think they're doing?"

New Zealand was not only sacrificing agriculture to climate change at COP26, but also the "whole of the economy", she said.

"Tourism was going to be the big thing - and it was the big thing - now it's not. The only thing that's been constant all the way through is agriculture.

"It's not just farmers paying – it's every New Zealander - when we can't afford the things we need to do."

While Climate Change Minister James Shaw had a "zealot's mind" about environmental issues, "this is a guy that doesn't drive a car but is happy to be driven by a chauffeur," she said.

Shaw was currently in Glasgow for COP26, rather than attending via Zoom, which Collins said was out of touch.

"At a time when the world is being opened up and New Zealand is still in this awful lockdown, it says to me this guy has completely failed to read the room.

"People are struggling and this guy's off wanting to have his moment on the world stage."

Also in today's interview: Collins criticised the Government's time slot plan for Aucklanders and pledged $500 to The Country's Movember effort.