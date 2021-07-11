Jamie McIntyre wins Gisborne Young Grower competition

Jamie McIntyre is the winner of the 2021 Gisborne Young Grower competition. Photo / Supplied

Jamie McIntyre is the winner of the 2021 Gisborne Young Grower competition. Photo / Supplied

Jamie McIntyre, 25, an orchard hand at Illawarra Farms, has won the 2021 Gisborne Young Grower of the Year competition.

McIntyre will represent the Gisborne growing community in the national Young Grower of the Year competition in Wellington on September 22-23, where six other regional finalists will compete for their share of $30,000 worth of prizes.

McIntyre said he was "really stoked" with his win.

"This is the best job you can have. I love what I do, as growing is such a fantastic lifestyle choice.

"I am passionate about growing and want to share what happens on our orchards, so more people can have a slice of the lifestyle that we can all lead."

Horticulture New Zealand President, Barry O'Neil said all the contestants had a bright future ahead of them in the in industry.

"All contestants can be really proud of what they have achieved today and the industry they are a vibrant part of," he said.

The New Zealand export and domestic horticulture industry was worth $6.5 billion - and growing - however, young growers still needed support to tackle the "rapid rate of change and number of challenges facing the industry," O'Neil said.

Competitions like the Young Grower of the Year gave young people invaluable experience, to help start their journey as "the leaders of tomorrow," he said.

"People like Jamie show that the future of the industry is in safe and capable hands."

The horticulture industry had a lot to offer and was a rewarding career for those who wanted to help feed healthy food to New Zealand and the world, O'Neil said.