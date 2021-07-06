Jonathan Bates wins Nelson Young Grower competition

Jonathan Bates, winner of the 2021 Nelson Young Grower competition. Photo / Supplied

Jonathan Bates, a 28-year-old orchard block supervisor at Birdhurst Ltd, has won the 2021 Nelson Young Grower competition.

Bates will represent the Nelson growing community in the national Young Grower of the Year competition in Wellington, July 22-23, where six other regional finalists will compete for their share of $30,000 worth of prizes.

Bates said he was "still in shock," as he "totally didn't expect to win".

"I love horticulture, and I've always seen a future career path for myself in the industry. I really think that there's an opportunity for everyone in horticulture."

Bates said the big challenge for the industry was to shift the perception that horticulture was "just fruit picking".

"There is so much more than that. I'm really passionate about increasing people's understanding of horticulture. Anyone can have a rewarding job with career progression in the industry."

The Young Grower of the Year competition played an important role in bringing together the growing community, Horticulture NZ chief executive, Nadine Tunley said.

"It's been really tough for growers in the region with the Boxing Day hail and ongoing labour issues, so the Young Grower competition is a great chance for everyone to come together and celebrate the talented young leaders in the industry," she said.

Tunley had been involved in the Nelson Young Grower since its inception in 2010, and said it was great to see previous winners back and running the event.

Horticulture NZ president, Barry O'Neil said the competition was incredibly close, and the contestants had a bright future in the industry.

"With the rapid rate of change and challenges facing the industry, we need to support these talented young growers."

Competitions like this gave young growers invaluable experience to help start their journey as "the leaders of tomorrow," and people like Bates showed "the future of the industry is in safe hands," O'Neil said.

"The horticulture industry has a lot to offer. It's a rewarding career for those who want to help feed New Zealand and the world healthy food, and help us to meet our environmental and climate adaptation goals."