Surface flooding in Marewa in February. Surface flooding is possible today and tomorrow. Photo / Warren Buckland

Surface flooding in Marewa in February. Surface flooding is possible today and tomorrow. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two rural roads have been closed in Wairoa, as Hawke's Bay's heavy rain warning remains in place from 10am today to noon on Thursday.

The roads closed in Wairoa District were Kotare Road, at Low Level Bridge is closed due to flooding and Ruakituri Road, at 19.1kmis closed due to flooding/slips.

Wairoa District Council said staff and contractors were out and about inspecting the roads and busy clearing up the debris on the roads.

Caution was advised when travelling around as there was still some surface flooding.

Chief executive officer Kitea Tipuna said staff were monitoring the situation, and while the rain had eased more was expected to come.

MetService forecast 100 to 130 mm of rain to accumulate, but 130 to 200mm north of Napier.

Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h are expected.

Further heavy rain is likely from Thursday afternoon to Friday and the warning could be extended, especially about the Wairoa District.

MetService said that the rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.