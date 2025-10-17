“Farmer Time learning can be linked to all eight curriculum areas from maths to English and science.”
Burke supported recent moves to ensure that agriculture and horticulture science and agribusiness remained as academic subjects at Year 12 and 13 levels.
She believed an academic pathway from Years 0-13 must now be developed.
“The lack of primary industry content in the curriculum at primary and intermediate level is a real concern and is a key reason why programmes like Farmer Time for Schools have an uphill battle to get traction, even though those who take part see and appreciate the value in what we are doing,” she said.
“My teachers tell me it’s difficult to teach students about farming these days because it’s no longer a focus in their curriculum”.
Burke’s ultimate goal is to get key primary industry organisations on board and present a united case to the Ministries of Primary Industries and Education to bring this content into all schools.
“When it comes to participating farmers, 84% of them felt Farmer Time for Schools should be supported by MPI, with 89% of teachers agreeing the MOE should also support the programme,” she said.
“With only 13% of the population living in rural areas now, and more than half the country’s farm owners set to retire in the next decade, the education sector is needed more than ever to help grow the next generation of primary producers.
“Without the income this country derives from primary industry exports, there would be less money for education; therefore, the sectors need each other to survive”.