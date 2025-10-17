Advertisement
Home / The Country

Bay of Plenty grower credits pine shelterbelts for saving avocado crop

Steve Edwards
Coast & Country News·
5 mins to read

Doug Brown owns and operates an organic avocado business in the Westen Bay of Plenty. Photo / Merle Cave

Fifty years’ experience combined with a touch of fatherly advice paid off for a Bay of Plenty avocado grower in wild spring weather conditions.

Now 80, Doug Brown owns and operates an organic avocado business, handling both growing and marketing.

Soon after he arrived on the Katikati property, he planted

