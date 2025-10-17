“Work is underway across the sector to quantify the extent of the issue and connect with support services to ensure growers have the advice and assistance they need.”
Export markets are now starting to show signs of relief, Siebert said.
“While there has been an increase in avocado shipments from Peru, up more than 30% compared to the previous year, with extended supply periods into key destinations such as Japan, South Korea and the United States intensifying, New Zealand supply should now start to benefit from South American volumes starting to reduce in the coming months.”
Siebert said Western Australia was also contributing to the global supply in some of New Zealand’s key export markets, with a forecast crop nearing 11 million trays.
“Their early entry into South-East Asian and Hong Kong markets is expected to challenge New Zealand’s positioning.”
While some New Zealand fruit has already been shipped to Australia and will continue to be, volumes remain modest, Siebert said.
“International supply, plus a delay to fruit maturity in some regions, has meant export programmes have started slower than anticipated as the industry now works to capitalise on upcoming export opportunities.”
Locally, he said market volumes have had some weekly peaks, yet overall domestic volumes are consistent with previous years.
Total industry crop forecasts have a harvestable crop of 6.5 million trays, being split around 60/40 between export and domestic.
Despite these challenges, the season’s fruit quality was holding up well, Siebert said.