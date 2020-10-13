Fonterra rolls out on farm emissions reports for its farmers

Photo / RNZ - Carol Stiles

RNZ

Fonterra has introduced on-farm greenhouse gas emissions profiles which it says will help its farmers better understand where their on-farm emissions are coming from and how they can reduce them.

After undertaking a pilot involving about 100 farms, the dairy co-operative is now making the individually tailored reports available to the approximately 9500 farms which supply it milk.

Fonterra director for on-farm excellence Charlotte Rutherford said using data provided by its farmers, it could estimate the amount of biological methane and nitrous oxide emissions occurring on each farm and the amount of emissions per kilogram of milk solids.

She said it also showed farmers the source of the emissions.

Once the reports were in farmers' hands, the focus would turn to implementing practical and sensible solutions to help reduce emissions, she said.

"One of the most important steps in improving your emissions profile is understanding where your emissions come from, and that's what this report does."

Rutherford said the co-op wanted to position itself for the future - from both a regulatory and market perspective.

"As well as being a very practical step toward helping New Zealand meet climate change commitments, the Environmental Report supports our strategy to meet growing global demand for food that's kind to the planet."

- RNZ