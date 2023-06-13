KPMG's new Agribusiness Agenda for 2023 will be explored at Fieldays this week. Photo / Supplied

By Monique Steele of RNZ

Business advisory firm KPMG is urging agribusiness leaders to have optimism about the future, despite anxiety in primary industries.

Its new Agribusiness Agenda for 2023 will be explored by industry leaders and politicians at Fieldays events in Waikato from today.

The report, Energising a World of Anxiety, explored the many opportunities for the country’s food and fibre sector - but also painted a grim picture that many of those in these sectors are struggling to connect with their changing future.

KPMG global head of agribusiness Ian Proudfoot said it was crucial sector leaders helped those lacking confidence about a brighter future by engaging in open communication.

“There is significant anxiety about what the future holds across the sector and concern about whether the sector and their organisations have the resources, capabilities and skills ready to respond to what lies ahead,” Proudfoot said.

“Communicating a path towards a better now rather than taking years to find the perfect solution ... is critical to providing hope and energising people to act.”

The need for world-class biosecurity was the top priority for industry leaders for the 13th consecutive year, despite incoming regulation contributing to general anxiety.

But Proudfoot said as strong leadership saw farming like a phoenix out of the ashes during the 1980s when the government withdrew subsidies from farmers - it will do it again, with the next generation harnessing innovation and technology opportunities.

“While they recognised the challenges that face the sector, particularly in attracting and retaining people, they saw a future based on collaboration, respect for the knowledge that Māori can bring to the table and a strong commitment to accelerating the development and uptake of innovation across the sector.”

There was disappointment from these 60 emerging leaders, nominated by company executives, that the government-industry partnership He Waka Eke Noa appears to have faltered at the last hurdle, as it showed such huge promise for true collaboration.

Perceptions of climate change shifted drastically on the last agenda report, with concern there was too much focus on measuring and offsetting, rather than creating better climate resilience.

Proudfoot said this year’s weather events, including Cyclone Gabrielle, revealed how food and fibre production systems were not as resilient as they needed to be in the face of climate change.

“We must accelerate the thinking around different farming systems, potentially in-dooring some of what we do, and investing in climate tech. That thinking must happen quickly and be inclusive, so it takes everybody with us towards a climate-resilient future,” Proudfoot said.

The report also showed there was growing frustration about politicians being unwilling to discuss biotechnology, a policy the National Party said last week it would review if elected.

“That’s something now that’s become unstoppable, and there is a strong desire to act.”

