On The Country: Jamie Mackay took a closer look at the rural recipients of King's Birthday Honours.

On The Country: Jamie Mackay took a closer look at the rural recipients of King's Birthday Honours.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay, who was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to broadcasting and the rural community, catches up with Sam Lewis who was awarded a Member of The New Zealand Order of Merit, for services to business and the community.

On with the show:

Rowena Duncum:

We take a look at the list of rural folks recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.

Sam Lewis:

Lewis was awarded a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business and the community. He’s been involved with various community organisations in the Waikato/King Country since the 1970s. He is still farming on the outskirts of Te Awamutu, running a drystock block he describes as a support farm to the dairy unit his son runs. A life member of Federated Farmers, he is the current chair of Affco.

Steve Meller:

The founder, president and chief executive of methane-busting seaweed feed company CH4 Global, says poorly designed regulations are denying Kiwi farmers the chance to cut methane emissions and export their products at a premium, by using natural New Zealand-grown seaweed.

Eve McCallum:

The Big Ball is on June 29 at Lincoln University. It is an event to raise money for rural mental health with profits going to Rural Support Trust. The event is being put on by Future Farmers, Food and Fibre Youth Network, Young Fish, Future Foresters and a few of the Young Farmer clubs.

Listen below:



