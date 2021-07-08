Fieldays 2021: Over 33,000 people visited Health and Wellbeing Hub

The Fieldays Health and Wellbeing Hub. Photo / Stephen Barker

Over 33,000 people visited the Fieldays Health and Wellbeing Hub in 2021, 8000 more than the last physical event held in 2019.

The Hub offered a range of free check-ups and tests, including skin cancer spot checks, blood glucose tests, blood pressure tests, atrial fibrillation checks, smear tests, hearing checks, hepatitis C tests, and confidential mental health support.

The Fieldays Health and Wellbeing Hub was run in collaboration with Christchurch-based rural health provider, Mobile Health.

The hub was Mobile Health chief executive Mark Eager's "healthcare centre of the future".

He said there was a "resounding energy" at the Hub this year.

"Streams of people came through, doing the rounds among all the healthcare providers, getting support, having meaningful conversations, and telling their own personal stories."

The Te Manawa Taki community hepatitis C team. Photo / Supplied

The Te Manawa Taki community hepatitis C (hep C) team exhibited in the Hub for the first time this year.

Their mission was to raise awareness about hepatitis C and provide a testing and treatment service in their "one-stop-shop" clinic.

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne virus that caused inflammation in the liver and could lead to liver cancer if left untreated. One per cent of Kiwis were expected to have hep C, and only half know they had it.

Hepatitis C project manager at HealthShare Ltd, Jo de Lisle, was part of the national initiative leading the charge to eliminate the virus from New Zealand by 2030.

She said engaging with Fieldays visitors was an encouraging step towards this goal, as they completed 364 tests and 617 mini education sessions during the event.

There were two nurses offering point-of-care tests, blood tests, and liver scans, so the team could give people the chance to fit everything into one visit, without having to follow up elsewhere, De Lisle said.

Inside the Fieldays Health and Wellbeing Hub. Photo / Stephen Barker

"One incredible moment was when a young woman approached us saying she had hep C, and we were able support her straight away to receive treatment to be cured in under nine weeks. She was absolutely stoked."

With World Hepatitis Day coming up on July 28, De Lisle encouraged Kiwis to learn more about hep C.

Meanwhile, Melanoma New Zealand provided free skin cancer spot checks at the Hub.

New Zealand had the highest rates of melanoma in the world, but treated early enough, it was almost always curable.

Melanoma New Zealand's mission at Fieldays was to spread the word about sun safety, melanoma prevention, and early detection.

There were large crowds wanting to get checked at the Hub this year, Melanoma New Zealand chief Executive Andrea Newland said.

With multiple nurses working the team was able to complete 673 spot checks and found 54 suspicious lesions, including melanomas, which were referred for further evaluation, Newland said.

Melanoma New Zealand were at the Hub. Photo / Stephen Barker

The team also conducted a survey at Fieldays which revealed that 61 per cent of people had never had a full body skin check before, and 82 per cent of those surveyed said they would book one after their visit.

A highlight at this year's event was when a woman sought out the Melanoma New Zealand team to thank them for providing her husband with a spot check at Fieldays a few years back, Newland said.

As a result, he went on to have a melanoma diagnosis confirmed and successful treatment.

"It was a nice full circle moment, and really shows that people taking the initiative to get their spots checked early can be lifesaving."

Diabetes was also a hot topic in the Health and Wellbeing Hub this year.

Diabetes NZ had conversations with about 1400 people on the risks of type 2 diabetes. Some had specifically visited the stand concerned they were at risk.

Their main message surrounded foot care, and encouraged people to check their feet daily, as abnormal symptoms - such as changes in foot colour and toenails - could be early warning signs of diabetes.

The Waikato DHB Diabetes clinical team conduct blood glucose tests. Photo / Stephen Barker

The Waikato DHB Diabetes clinical team was conveniently situated across from Diabetes NZ, testing blood glucose levels - completing more than 1200 tests during the event.

Normal blood glucose levels ranged between 4 – 7 millimoles per litre (mmol/l), and the team referred people with results over 7.8 mmol/l to their GP.

The highest blood glucose level recorded at Fieldays was 23 mmol/l, a level which could lead to hyperglycaemia in diabetics, which can cause life threatening health complications.

Finally, Mobile Health said its top priority at the Hub was ensuring the team of health and wellness providers were looked after, communications manager, Andrew Panckhurst said.

"Everyone arrived early every morning for coffee and breakfast. There was no stress getting in, and people could just chill. We'd do a warm-up and stretches, and brief people about what's happening that day, and what's working and what's not.

The Health and Wellbeing Hub team warm up. Photo / Supplied

"Fuakava, a medical student from the University of Auckland who was working for us, made sure everyone was taking breaks. We had the coffee machine running all day and lunches were provided.

"You've got to practise what you preach."

