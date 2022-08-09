Fencing Contractors Association New Zealand president Phil Cornelius, of Whangarei, leans on a box stay built by Geraldine High School pupil Aidan Christie (16, left)) at the National Fencing Field Day at the Otago Taieri A&P Showgrounds last week. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

Fencing Contractors Association New Zealand president Phil Cornelius, of Whangarei, leans on a box stay built by Geraldine High School pupil Aidan Christie (16, left)) at the National Fencing Field Day at the Otago Taieri A&P Showgrounds last week. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

The Fencing Contractors New Zealand national conference was held in Dunedin for three days last week. A topic at the industry event was how fencing contractors, dealing with a constantly changing environment, could manage their business and the wellbeing of themselves and their staff. Otago Daily Times' Shawn McAvinue takes a closer look.

"Have some me time" is the message Fencing Contractors Association New Zealand president Phil Cornelius is hammering home.

More than 100 people attended the Fencing Contractors Association national conference in Dunedin for three days last week.

The main topic at the conference was the importance of creating a good work-life balance.

Cornelius, of Whangarei, said many fencing contractors got so busy with their businesses, they forgot there was a world outside it.

"They need to relax and do their hobbies and have some me time."

The industry was "flat out" so many fencing contractors were lacking a good work-life balance.

"They get to a point where they either burn out and have a forced holiday or they end up with health problems."

He considered himself lucky because he had good staff, including good foremen, who relieved some work pressure but he was always mindful of his staff's families who relied on his business to live.

"I'm the one that pays the wages."

When he gets time off, he unwinds by taking his children hunting.

"I don't do as much of it as I'd like."

The industry was busy for a range of reasons.

Many contractors were fencing waterways across New Zealand.

"There's a lot of government funding floating around for that."

Another reason was fencing on many big stations across New Zealand was up to 40 years old and in need of replacement.

"The fences are past their use-by-date."

Another reason was lifestyle block owners spending money on fencing, which they would have otherwise spent on an overseas holiday if the borders had been open.

Fencer Jack Easen, of Timaru, throws a hammer at the National Fencing Field Day at the Otago Taieri A&P Showgrounds last week. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

The weather this winter had resulted in some contractors replacing fences destroyed during storms.

Some contractors were installing fences to keep pests out, such as wallabies.

"There's a lot going on - it's everywhere - it's been bloody great for the industry but it's been a curse as well."

Contractors have had to turn down some of the large amount of work on offer because it had been difficult to recruit staff.

On the first day of the conference, at the National Fencing Field Day, more than 20 high school pupils from Geraldine High School and Taieri College built fences at the Otago Taieri A&P Showgrounds.

Fencer Jake Scott, of Timaru, throws a waratah at the field day. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

"Seeing the work and enthusiasm of these school kids is bloody good but it's not like it used to be."

In the past, many shearers would go fencing in the off-season.

Now the fencing industry was busy throughout the year so it needed staff who could stay in the job for the year.

The fencing industry was working to recruit young people who "like being outside, like playing with tractors and 4WDs and don't mind a bit of hard work".

"They can get qualified while they do it - it's just one of those things we are trying to really push."

There was plenty to talk about during the three-day conference, Cornelius said.

"You'd be surprised what you can talk about.

"It's a chance for fencers to get together and see how it's done everywhere else.

"I've been fencing for 25 years and I still haven't learned everything - I never will - there is always something to learn. If you say you know it all, you're fooling yourself."