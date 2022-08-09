Taieri College pupils Lance McClimont (16, left), of Lee Stream, and Jordyn Timney (17), of Mosgiel, run fencing wire at the National Fencing Field Day at the Otago Taieri A&P Showgrounds last week. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

A South Canterbury teacher is on a mission to launch a teenage fencing competition.

Geraldine High School teacher Sarah Foley-Smith started picking up pupils from 4 am to give them a chance to showcase their talent at the National Fencing Field Day at the Otago Taieri A&P Showgrounds, near Mosgiel, last week.

The dream was for the fledgling fencers to be able to showcase their fencing talent at more rural events.

"It would be amazing if we could get a teenage fencing competition."

Currently, pupils had to compete against seasoned fencers at rural events.

"There's nothing for kids."

The 15 Geraldine pupils, a mix of year 11 and 12, showed the skills they had learned at the school's practical agricultural class The Primary Industry Academy.

Taieri College pupils accepted an invite to enter teams in the event.

Taieri College pupil Catelyn Henderson (16), of Mosgiel, measures the correct distance to dig a post hole. Photo / Shawn McAvinue

The National Fencing Field Day was a "pilot" to show what was possible to organisers of other agricultural events.

"It would be cool if there could be something for school kids to do at each of the field days."

Some of the more advanced pupils had been offered more than a dozen fencing jobs this year, she said.

"There is so many jobs - it's unbelievable. No one can get staff, so as soon as they see someone with a good attitude, they make them a job offer."