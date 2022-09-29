Farmstrong's Live Well, Farm Well Podcast: Hamish Murray

Clarence River Valley farmer, Hamish Murray. Photo / Supplied

Hamish Murray runs Bluff Station in the Clarence River Valley - an operation involving 5500 merino ewes, 950 Angus and Hereford breeding cows, 750 beehives and a team of seven full-time staff.

Murray suffered burnout in 2014/15 during a prolonged drought and decided from then on he wanted to farm differently.

Instead of tackling every challenge and decision on his own, Murray realised he needed to delegate and empower his team.

Here, he speaks to The Country's Rowena Duncum about how he overcame burnout and the tools he now uses to avoid that trap again.

