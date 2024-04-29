Today on The Country radio show, Rowena Duncum catches up with Richard McIntyre, Federated Farmers national board member and employment spokesman, to learn more about the 2024 Federated Farmers-Rabobank Farming Salaries Report.
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
Weather.co.nz forecaster on a cold Southerly moving into contention this week and updates us on how Opening Weekend is looking for duck hunters.
Richard McIntyre:
Federated Farmers national board member and employment spokesman on the latest findings in the 2024 Federated Farmers-Rabobank Farming Salaries Report.
Andrew Douglas:
Andrew Douglas from Cape Produce looks at the Hawke’s Bay apple market and how those hit with Cyclones Hale and Gabrielle are faring.
Blair McLean and Jane Hunter:
The Country’s viticulture correspondent and the owner of Hunter’s Wines review the 2024 grape harvest.
Michelle Simpson:
The project manager of Ovis Management encourages duck hunters to get their dogs treated for sheep measles ahead of Saturday’s season opener.
Listen below: