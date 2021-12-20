'Farmers feed families' gives over $37,000 to Auckland City Mission - aims for $100,000

Auckland City Mission Chief Executive Helen Robinson and chef Mark in Haeata kitchen. Photo / Supplied

The Federated Farmers "Farmers Feed Families" campaign is in its last week, and the organisation says it is "blown away" by the generosity shown by Kiwis at Christmas.

Feds Gisborne President Toby Williams came up with the campaign to raise money for Auckland City Mission.

Covid-19 fallout, including loss of jobs or cutbacks to hours, had meant some families were struggling, Williams said.

"Farmers Feed Families" encouraged farmers and growers to consider "giving a wee bit" to the cause via a Givealittle page that linked directly to the Auckland City Mission, Williams said.

"As of today, more than $37,000 has been given and the push is on to get to the target of $100,000.

"We can do this and I ask farmers and growers to dig deep this week."

It costs $135 to provide a box of food for a family of four, with enough good ingredients for about four days' worth of meals.

"The ongoing impact of three months of lockdowns has reduced the ability of too many families to provide the necessities of life, and especially to get through Christmas," Williams said.

"We want to do something about it."

Federated Farmers NZ president Andrew Hoggard said the organisation was pleased to actively support the Mission's Zero Hunger initiative.

"Sometimes Feds does things that are not about politics or regulations. We just want to feed families, especially when times are tough. 'Farmers Feed Families' - that's what we do," Hoggard said.

"We often talk of how we can make connections between farmers and urban communities, well here's one way."

Auckland City Mission was chosen as the recipient because it is able to get to those who need the support most - and fast.

Mission chief executive Helen Robinson said more people had been turning to them for support than ever before during this latest lockdown, and it would be a difficult Christmas for many.

In one week alone about 2000 parcels of food were distributed, which is more than four times the weekly amount prior to Covid-19.

"Supporting people in Auckland who are facing the greatest need is a very real way farmers can connect with the city where the majority of their produce and meat is consumed," Robinson said.

"Quite simply we cannot offer the level of support we do without the generosity of people. My thanks go to them all."

The Mission expects to give out around 9000 Christmas food parcels and tens of thousands of gifts to families who would otherwise go without.