Far North Conservation projects receive a boost

A conservation initiative involving Puketi Forest Trust will get $3.01 million for pest control under new Government handouts. Photo / Supplied.

Conservation Minister Kiri Allan has announced Jobs for Nature funding for numerous projects in the Far North as part of the Government's acceleration of the economic recovery from Covid.

Between $700,000 and $3 million will go to 12 community or iwi-led projects, which are estimated to create 324 jobs over three years.

"This investment will see over $20 million invested into creating jobs and controlling predators in vitally important areas, protecting our forest giants - the kauri - and restoring important dunes and wetland systems in the region, propagation and planting of indigenous species, weed control and species protection," Allan said.

It has been touted as a game-changer for conservation in the district.

Bay Bush Action, which relies on donations to control pests in Ōpua Forest, will now be able to expand the area of protection from 500 hectares to 2000.

Moemoea Puketi, a conservation initiative involving Puketi Forest Trust and iwi/hapū, will get $3.01 million for pest control in Puketi/Ōmahuta Forest, which is estimated to be able to employ 51 locals over three years.

Another project to get funding is Te Komanga Whangaroa, which involves working closely with local youth to provide training. It will enable 2300 ha of pest control via trapping and bait stations targeting stoats, cats, possums, pigs and wilding pines in support of the wider community working towards a predator-free Northland.

Te Rūnanga–Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi and its Kaitiaki Kauri project get $800,000 to help safeguard kauri across the Bay of Islands including Russell, Puketi, Whangaroa, Omahuta, Rakaumangamanga and Opua Forests.

"This investment provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lay the foundations for a better future by creating tangible and long-lasting benefits not only for the environment, but for communities who have borne the brunt of the economic impacts of the Covid pandemic," Allan said.