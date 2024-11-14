It reviewed the chemical in 2013 but new information has come to light about its impacts on human health since then.

Hazardous substances reassessments manager Dr Shaun Presow said the EPA wanted information from organisations that use chlorpyrifos products to better understand the benefits of using the substance and any potential impacts of a ban.

“We have assessed the risks to human health and the environment, but we need to carefully consider all the evidence about how chlorpyrifos is used and its risks.

“It’s important to hear from as many people as possible before we make final decisions.”

While there were strict rules for using chlorpyrifos insecticides in New Zealand, the EPA currently believed the risks from its use outweigh the benefits, he said.

“We are always looking for ways to ensure people and the environment continue to be protected, by changing the rules for using chemicals or banning them if needed.”

Consultation on the proposed ban is now open and people have until 12 February to submit.

Presow said submissions would be reviewed before a decision on a ban was made mid-next year.

If chlorpyrifos was banned, there would be a phase-out period.

- RNZ



