It reviewed the chemical in 2013 but new information has come to light about its impacts on human health since then.
Hazardous substances reassessments manager Dr Shaun Presow said the EPA wanted information from organisations that use chlorpyrifos products to better understand the benefits of using the substance and any potential impacts of a ban.
“We have assessed the risks to human health and the environment, but we need to carefully consider all the evidence about how chlorpyrifos is used and its risks.