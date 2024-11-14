Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country
Updated

Environmental Protection Authority looks to ban insecticide chlorpyrifos

RNZ
2 mins to read
Chlorpyrifos is banned in Canada, not approved in the EU and under review in the US. File photo / 123rf

Chlorpyrifos is banned in Canada, not approved in the EU and under review in the US. File photo / 123rf

By RNZ

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) is looking at banning an insecticide used on pastures and grain crops and as a biosecurity treatment for pest species.

Chlorpyrifos, a broad-spectrum organophosphate insecticide, can only be used by professionals as it is deemed toxic to people and the environment.

It is banned in Canada, not approved in the European Union and under review in the United States.

EPA said it was reassessing chlorpyrifos and proposing to ban it because of potential risks to people and the environment and to align with similar international regulators.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It reviewed the chemical in 2013 but new information has come to light about its impacts on human health since then.

Hazardous substances reassessments manager Dr Shaun Presow said the EPA wanted information from organisations that use chlorpyrifos products to better understand the benefits of using the substance and any potential impacts of a ban.

“We have assessed the risks to human health and the environment, but we need to carefully consider all the evidence about how chlorpyrifos is used and its risks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It’s important to hear from as many people as possible before we make final decisions.”

While there were strict rules for using chlorpyrifos insecticides in New Zealand, the EPA currently believed the risks from its use outweigh the benefits, he said.

“We are always looking for ways to ensure people and the environment continue to be protected, by changing the rules for using chemicals or banning them if needed.”

Consultation on the proposed ban is now open and people have until 12 February to submit.

Presow said submissions would be reviewed before a decision on a ban was made mid-next year.

If chlorpyrifos was banned, there would be a phase-out period.

- RNZ


Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country