Argyle said he aimed to help take DWN to the next level.

“I am excited to join the DWN board to help shape the future strategy to help grow collaboration and partnership opportunities that will support the vision and aspirations of its members.

“It will provide me an opportunity to leverage my skills, experience and network to contribute to cultivating and growing capability, sharing knowledge, and supporting DWN for a better future.”

Duncum, based in Auckland, is a leading rural commentator and MC, with extensive experience in both dairy farming and media.

Her previous roles have included working in Ireland and Wales, farming in Taranaki, and a role with LIC as a farm solutions manager.

Duncum is also no stranger to listeners of The Country, a rural radio show hosted by Jamie Mackay, for which she was executive producer for six years.

She said the support, connection and opportunities to learn and grow offered by DWN motivated her to join the board.

“At the first DWN conference I attended, I was struck by how positive and uplifting everyone was. There was such a special vibe.

“I really look forward to continuing the incredible work that trustees before me have put in.”

Duncum said although she wasn’t from a farming family or background, the dairy sector had given her much enjoyment - as a farmer, employer, rural professional and journalist.

She loved being a part of it and having the opportunity to help others discover their enjoyment of it too.

Kevin Argyle has over 20 years of farming, senior executive and leadership experience across various sectors.

Rankin said the high calibre of applications made choosing who would join them around the board table challenging.

She said Argyle and Duncum would bring a mix of commercial, financial and sector knowledge to the organisation.

“Both new trustees have experience in being hands-on on-farm, as well as being involved in the sector in other roles.

“This blend of experience and skill means they have great empathy for the on-farm challenges, but also deep knowledge in helping pave the way for sector success.”

Along with chairwoman Trish Rankin, Argyle and Duncum will join other trustees - Lucy Johnson, Jess Moore, Jenna Smith, and associate trustee Sarah Hopkins - filling the positions of outgoing trustees Donna Smit and Mark Heer.