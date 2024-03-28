The Country's executive producer of six and a half years, Rowena Duncum.

The Country's executive producer of six and a half years, Rowena Duncum.

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay says “goodbye” to Rowena Duncum, who is leaving her role as executive producer after six and a half glorious years. However, she will still host the show when Mackay is away on a (golf) course so Duncum fans won’t miss her voice for too long.

On with the show:

Wayne Langford:

The president of Federated Farmers says the Provincial AGM’s coming up and it’s a good time for farmers to step up. Plus, we talk about council rates and the South Island Power List.

Todd McClay:

The Minister of Agriculture announces an extended drought declaration to parts of the North Island. He also comments on upcoming trade trips to China and India.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weather guy has little by way of good news for drought-stricken farmers.

Chris Russell:

Tonight, at the Royal Easter Show, our Australian correspondent will proudly present the “Chris Russell Medal” for the top NSW Ag university student.

Vanessa Winning:

The chief executive of Irrigation NZ has some damn good news for farmers’ dams.

