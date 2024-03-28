Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay says “goodbye” to Rowena Duncum, who is leaving her role as executive producer after six and a half glorious years. However, she will still host the show when Mackay is away on a (golf) course so Duncum fans won’t miss her voice for too long.
On with the show:
Wayne Langford:
The president of Federated Farmers says the Provincial AGM’s coming up and it’s a good time for farmers to step up. Plus, we talk about council rates and the South Island Power List.
Todd McClay:
The Minister of Agriculture announces an extended drought declaration to parts of the North Island. He also comments on upcoming trade trips to China and India.
Chris Brandolino:
NIWA’s weather guy has little by way of good news for drought-stricken farmers.
Chris Russell:
Tonight, at the Royal Easter Show, our Australian correspondent will proudly present the “Chris Russell Medal” for the top NSW Ag university student.
Vanessa Winning:
The chief executive of Irrigation NZ has some damn good news for farmers’ dams.
Listen below: