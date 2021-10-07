Canterbury Shears still on despite NZ Agricultural Show cancellation

Gisborne woolhandler Joel Henare at the Canterbury Shears in 2016. Photo / SSNZ

The Canterbury Shears' New Zealand Corriedale Shearing and Woolhandling Championships will go ahead in Christchurch on November 11-12.

This is despite the cancellation of the New Zealand Agricultural Show for the second year in a row.

The survival of the championships, including the third leg of the PGG Wrightson Vetmed 50th National Shearing Circuit, was confirmed early this afternoon by shearing committee convener Dave Brooker.

The cancellation of the New Zealand Agricultural Show (formerly known as the Canterbury Show) was announced by Canterbury A and P Association Board chairman Stewart Mitchell.

Despite the 2020 cancellation, the Shears went ahead at Marble Point Station, near Hanmer Springs, but Brooker said this year's championships will take place at the showgrounds, without public admission and with other Level 2 restrictions in place.

As usual, the events will be held in a pavilion commonly used as a cattle sales ring, but converted into a six-stand woolshed in a four-day working bee each November, with the stand dismantled immediately afterwards.

Brooker said the programme for the two days will be unchanged apart from the Canterbury Shearing Circuit final - usually held on opening day, this will now be held on Friday 12. Additionally, there will be no teams event.

This meant all woolhandling events will be held on Thursday 11 (as usual) and all shearing events on Friday 12.

Brooker expected the events to be live-streamed.

Earlier it was announced the Northern A and P Shears at Rangiora, which were to have been held on October 23, had been cancelled.

Attempts were made to keep the competition alive after the show association's cancellation two weeks ago, but shearing convenor Noel Handley said the ultimate cancellation of the shearing was due to sheep transportation issues.

Rangiora became the seventh shearing sports competition to be cancelled in the new Shearing Sports New Zealand season.

The original 59 competitions were scheduled for the summer at A and P shows, country sports days or as stand-alone events such as the New Zealand Merino Shears which opened the season in Alexandra last week.

The Waimate Shears, also a stand-alone event, starts tomorrow, with woolhandling and the New Zealand Winter Comb Shearing Championships, and ends with the crossbred shearing on Saturday.

All of those cancelled have been A and P show events, five of them having had both shearing and woolhandling competitions.

Organisers of the remaining competitions are determined to go ahead - even as competitor-only events, if Covid restrictions continue.

They are urging competitors to sign up as soon as possible to avoid missing out, as alert levels could limit entries and sheep numbers were also an issue for several events.

Events still going ahead pre-Christmas

October 8-9: Waimate Shears (New Zealand Spring Shearing and Woolhandling Championships).

October 30: Ashburton A and P Show (shearing only).

November 6: Marlborough A and P Show (shearing only), at Blenheim; Gymkhana Shears (shearing only), at Pleasant Point.

November 11 12: Canterbury Shears (New Zealand Corriedale Shearing and Woolhandling Championships), at Christchurch.

November 20: Nelson A and P Show (shearing only), at Richmond Park, Nelson; West Otago A and P Show (shearing only), at Tapanui.

November 27: Stratford A and P Show - Taranaki Shears (shearing only), at Stratford.

December 4: Whangarei A and P Show, Barge Showgrounds, Whangarei.

Cancelled events

Poverty Bay, Hawke's Bay, Wairarapa, Manawatū, Central Hawke's Bay, Rangiora and Ellesmere.