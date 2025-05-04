He added that the flooding was the worst they had ever seen, with much of the farm flooded by water that reached the top of their fences.

The high ground where the chickens were moved was inundated with half a metre of water.

As the Maxons attempted to execute a rescue plan, staff from neighbouring Willesden Farm asked how they could help.

“We had never even met them before in our lives,” Andy said.

“What happened next felt like a dramatic episode of Country Calendar, utes rolling in one after another, trailers hitched and people turning up from all directions,” the Maxons said in a post on Facebook.

“It was just an absolute saviour really because we didn’t have dry grass to put [the chickens] on,” Suzy added.

Forage Farm NZ in Motukarara, Canterbury. Photo / Facebook, Forage Farm NZ

With the help of over 20 people, including family, friends and neighbours, 2250 hens, 95 ewes and 16 cattle were rescued and moved to a neighbouring farm with dry ground.

Their drinkers and feed trailers were also taken to higher ground.

The Maxons said a few of their sheds were also flooded, but their house was not damaged.

The hens safe and dry on a neighbouring farm. Photo / Facebook, Forage Farm NZ

“People really sort of went out on a limb for us,” Andy said.

“The community support is just phenomenal... I mean, I don’t know how many times I cried that day, but it was a lot,” Suzy added.

The ground with the chickens was inundated with half a metre of water. Photo / Facebook, Forage Farm NZ

“People gave up their time, they, you know, the support they gave us to get our hens and our livelihood of that farm into somewhere where we could survive.

“Yeah, it was just amazing.”

“You reminded us what the power of the rural farming community really means,” the Maxons’ Facebook post concluded.

- RNZ