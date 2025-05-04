“We had never even met them before in our lives,” Andy said.
“What happened next felt like a dramatic episode of Country Calendar, utes rolling in one after another, trailers hitched and people turning up from all directions,” the Maxons said in a post on Facebook.
“It was just an absolute saviour really because we didn’t have dry grass to put [the chickens] on,” Suzy added.
With the help of over 20 people, including family, friends and neighbours, 2250 hens, 95 ewes and 16 cattle were rescued and moved to a neighbouring farm with dry ground.
Their drinkers and feed trailers were also taken to higher ground.
The Maxons said a few of their sheds were also flooded, but their house was not damaged.
“People really sort of went out on a limb for us,” Andy said.
“The community support is just phenomenal... I mean, I don’t know how many times I cried that day, but it was a lot,” Suzy added.
“People gave up their time, they, you know, the support they gave us to get our hens and our livelihood of that farm into somewhere where we could survive.