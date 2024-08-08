The floods ran through the paddocks the Akers were using as finishing blocks.

“We had a beautiful crop at the time, and half of it was washed away and the rest of it ruined,” Laura said.

“That was heartbreaking.”

Fixing the problems had its challenges and Willie said there were a few hoops to jump through, as well as dealing with red tape.

“It can be really demoralising because it’s hard to know the right people to talk to, or who can answer our questions,” Willie said.

He said they eventually decided they had to “make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear”.

“We knew we had to get the most out of the land as we could.

Laura and Willie Akers of Broadlands Station, Manawatū, with their children. Photo / Alan Gibson

“It’s going to take a long time to get back to where we were, so we decided we would need to do things differently.”

That meant doing cut-and-carry baleage or maybe looking into a future cash crop.

“What we are reluctant to do is put the fencing back, and have it flood again and wipe out our fencing, so having things we can do that are low risk is important,” Laura said.

Now it’s the season for crutching, drenching and tidying up.

The Akers had to adapt after Cyclone Gabrielle washed away part of their farm. Photo / Alan Gibson

Recovering from flooding is a long, ongoing, slow process.

Where once they wintered about 11,500 stock units with a 70:30 sheep-to-cattle ratio, those numbers are now around 11,300.

The couple were engaged when they gained the Regional Supreme Winner title along with Willie’s parents; now they are married with two children aged 2 and 6.

Even though Laura swapped agronomy for farming, she said she didn’t miss her old office.

The Akers winter around 11,300 stock units. Photo / Alan Gibson

“I love being outside and I love being hands-on.

“There is always something to keep you busy.”

Even becoming part of an almost 140-year dynasty hasn’t phased her.

“Lucky, I had a son first go,” she joked.

“I really like family history, so it’s like we’ve been handed the baton in a way.”

Broadlands Station is a 1650ha sheep and beef farming operation in Ashhurst, Manawatū. Photo / Alan Gibson

The couple’s energy and optimism keeps them focused on ensuring their wool crop remains the quality product they’ve worked hard to achieve, despite the depressed sector.

They firmly believe it won’t be long before the wool industry will swing back.

“We are optimists,” Laura said.

“It’s going to make a comeback.”

Willie agreed that they had no intention of scrapping wool production.

“We’re not following people out of it,” he said.

“We have kept our quality of wool.

Laura Akers says "There is always something to keep you busy," at Broadlands Station. Photo / Alan Gibson

“While some people have given up on the quality of the rams and shearing... we haven’t because if you lose the micron and curvature, it’s really hard to get it back.

“We’ve been working for the past 20 years to get this right, so we aren’t going to let that go.”

“It’s got to get better,” Laura said.

“If you look at the global swing against plastics and polyesters, wool is just such an amazing product.”

Since the awards, the couple has been using technology more, and are currently looking at a range of high-tech digital farming options, such as halters for cows.

Broadlands Station has been in the Akers family since 1886. Photo / Alan Gibson

“There’s lots to think about,” Willie said.

Including, it seems, succession planning.

“We are starting to work out succession plans for us with our children,” Laura said.

“There’s no better time to start than yesterday,” Willie said.

Hugh and Judy Akers were the 2015 Ballance Farm Environment Awards Regional Supreme Winners for the Horizons region.

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards promote sustainable farming and growing across the country, and are facilitated by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust.

