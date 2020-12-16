B+LNZ backs winter grazing rules review recommendations

Photo / File

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) says it strongly endorses the recommendations of a review into intensive winter grazing rules.

The Environment Southland-led process had been a highly effective way of addressing major concerns with the new rules, B+LNZ chairman Andrew Morrison said.

Morrison thanked Environment Minister David Parker and Minister for Agriculture Damien O'Connor for agreeing to consider the recommendations, and also for the way the process was run.

"There was genuine collaboration across the regional council, sector groups, farmers and Fish & Game. Throughout the process the group maintained a strong focus on workable ways to achieve the desired freshwater health outcomes."

Morrison said B+LNZ hoped the Ministers accepted the recommendations, and looked forward to working together collaboratively on "progressing them to a practical endpoint."

"Farmers need a speedy resolution to these issues so they can get clarity about what's required and when."

B+LNZ had consistently argued on behalf of farmers that effects-based approaches - not arbitrary rules and dates - were the only way to achieve good environmental outcomes, Morrison said.

"The review process adds weight to our arguments. Farmers are committed to protecting the environment and have done a huge amount of work in this area, and they just want practical rules that reinforce effects-based management, not hinder it."

National intensive winter grazing review recommendations

The review recommended the removal of pugging and replanting date conditions, instead moving to the identification and protection of critical source areas – that is, a swale or gully that accumulated runoff from the surrounding area and channelled it to a waterway.

This approach was recommended because research showed this was the best way to address the effects from the activity on freshwater health.

The report also recommended a change to the slope rule – removing the requirement to determine the mean slope of a paddock - and replacing it with a specific maximum slope of 15 degrees.

According to the review a 15-degree slope trigger was better supported by research.

It also recommended an interim approach to the certified freshwater farm plan, in the form of an Intensive Winter Grazing Module. This could be part of a farm plan, or ultimately be part of the Certified Freshwater Farm Plan for this activity.

According to the review this would provide a permitted activity pathway if the farmer was undertaking best practice.