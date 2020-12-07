Four goals in new strategy for NZ red meat industry

Photo / File

A new strategy has been launched by New Zealand's red meat industry, setting four goals for the sector to achieve by 2030.

The blueprint, which built on the first red meat sector strategy adopted in 2011, was unveiled at a joint Beef + Lamb New Zealand-Meat Industry Association function in Wellington last Wednesday.

The goals were:

• Sustainably profitable: lift innovation, performance and productivity.

• Premium value: build a platform to create and capture value.

• Vibrant communities: provide economic growth and employment.

• Trusted guardians: guardianship of reputation, animals, water and land.

The 2011 report - which was aimed at improving the sector's viability and increase its earnings to $14 billion by 2025 - identified the greatest potential uplift in sustainable profitability would only be delivered by all sector participants taking action in three key areas.

• In-market co-ordination: creating a strong brand position and acting with scale through greater co-ordination of exports to enlarge targeted markets.

• Efficient and aligned procurement: a critical need to shift the focus of competition from the farm gate to offshore competitors.

• Sector best practice: developing farming systems and improving productivity at all stages of the supply/value chain, leveraging research and development and knowledge transfer.

In a statement, B+LNZ chairman Andrew Morrison said co-operation had continued to grow and expand into new areas since that first strategy was adopted, fostering "a strong collaborative spirit in the sector".

"By partnering across the supply chain on the most important challenges and opportunities for the red meat sector, we have been able to create value for all sector participants, as well as our country, communities and consumers."

The latest strategy established the critical priorities that B+LNZ and MIA would work on together with industry partners, linking the whole value chain from farm to fork.

"We have set our sights on greater profitability, sustainability and resilience. We are seeking increased value for our customers and consumers and greater social and economic benefits for Aotearoa. Enhanced integrity, trust and reputation will help achieve our goals," he said.

MIA chairman John Loughlin said the strategy captured the significant work the sector was already engaged in and the opportunities that would build its future.

"Market position is about enhanced market access for our products worldwide, assurance, differentiation, product benefits and attributes.

"Our innovation work stream will look at future processing plants, future farms, future products, data integration and traceability."

The red meat sector supports more than 92,000 jobs, 35,702 directly and 56,719 indirectly employed. It is New Zealand's largest manufacturing industry and second largest goods exporter, generating about 16 per cent of New Zealand export revenue.