Bay of Plenty Young Grower Competition entries open for 2021

Melissa van den Heuvel (center), winner of the 2020 competition pictured with Labour MP Kiri Allen and Guy Williams. Photo / Supplied

Do you know a talented young fruit or vegetable grower?

Applications are now being accepted from across the Bay, Waikato and Northland to compete in the 2021 Bay of Plenty Young Grower Competition.

By inspiring and acknowledging the talents of young people employed in the fruit and vegetable sectors, the Young Grower competition aims to both showcase the hidden talent within the horticulture industry as well as promote these skilled future leaders potential.

As the Northland and the Waikato regions do not have their own competition, they are invited to join the Bay competition.

A fun and challenging full-day event in which contestants undertake a range of horticultural related theory and practical activities will take place on February 18.

To round off the day, a gala dinner will be held where contestants participate in a speech competition and awards will be presented to the winners.

This years winner, Melissa van den Heuvel said the event was important to showcase the talented up and coming members of the industry.

"It's a great promotion of what horticulture has to offer and provides the opportunity for young people to share their passion, knowledge and skills.

"It is also a great way for younger people to be empowered, and to promote the industry and opportunities within it, to others looking for future careers."

There was no doubt in van den Heuvel's mind that people should "give it a shot".

"You have nothing to lose and so much to gain by putting yourself out there and seeing what this industry has to offer."

Cash prizes will be up for grabs for the first three places and the winner of the Bay of Plenty Young Grower 2021 receives a media and presentation development course in Auckland, all-expenses-paid trip to the Horticulture New Zealand conference at Mystery Creek on top of another trip to Wellington to compete in the national Young Grower of the Year competition.

For more information on the competition, including sponsorship opportunities, go to the "BOP Young Growers" website.