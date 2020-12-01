Website of the Year

The Country

Opinion: Why we need a permanent solution to the growing problem of cheap migrant labour

3 minutes to read

Investing in local labour could be a solution to our seasonal worker shortage, writes Julian Wood. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times
By: Julian Wood

In February this year, Maxim Institute called for a shift away from New Zealand's over-reliance on temporary workers towards investing in the long-term and local workforce.

Read More

Weeks later, Covid-19 forced New Zealand's hand to close

