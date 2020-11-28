Website of the Year

Eastpack adds robots to packing lines as part of $155m investment

5 minutes to read

Eastpack chief executive Hamish Simson last year with one of the robots in the background. Next year robots will be on the grading line. Photo / File

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

Robots will pack kiwifruit at Eastpack this season as part of a 12-month, $35 million investment plan across its business.

The company has commissioned an automation conversion on its largest 14 lane kiwifruit grader with

