Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

Want a job? The Bay of Plenty kiwifruit industry needs you

6 minutes to read

At the height of the harvest next year 20,000 kiwifruit workers will be needed. Photo / Supplied

Carmen Hall
By:

Multimedia journalist

The kiwifruit industry is appealing for more New Zealanders to put their hands up for work as the sector continues to boom and the borders remain closed.

Estimations show about 14,500 people are working on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.