FruitFed Supplies' Canterbury regional manager Blair Murdoch says a few companies are growing apples there. Photo / Duncan Brown

By RNZ

Reliable water supply and cheaper land have attracted growers looking to diversify to Canterbury, a horticulture supply firm says.

FruitFed Supplies’ Canterbury regional manager Blair Murdoch said the increase in horticulture had been noticeable.

“There certainly is more demand here in Canterbury and one of the main drivers for that is the reliability of our water and the amount of flat land that we have.

“There are a few companies putting in apples and grapes and there are some bigger corporates starting to move into Canterbury as well.”