Fire crews spent nearly 24 hours battling a blaze that spread across 800ha inland from Oamaru last Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to Mole Hill Rd, near Mt Dasher, at 3.10pm on Thursday and worked into the night. They resumed at first light on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the fire was extinguished by 4.20pm on Friday, but crews remained on stand-by and continued to monitor the site on Saturday.

Waitaki Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer Mike Harrison said a controlled burn-off of tussock "crossed one of the fire breaks and spread from there".

Advertisement

Crews from the Waitaki Volunteer Rural Fire Force, Kakanui Volunteer Rural Fire Force and the Department of Conservation, and five helicopters, had contained the blaze by noon on Friday.

"It's quite hilly country and the crews both on the ground and in the air have done a fantastic job," Harrison said.

He urged people to be mindful of the dangers of frost-curing in the wake of the Mt Dasher fire, and several others over the past week across Otago.

"Due to some recent hard frosts, the tussock and grasses are a lot drier than they would usually be at this time of year," he said.

"If anybody is burning ... take extra care and if you have any doubt, contact Fire and Emergency New Zealand and ask for some advice."

The fire was on Mt Dasher Station, which is owned by Conrad and Tania Sim. Mr Sim declined to comment on Friday.

• Additional reporting Molly Houseman