An online workshop launching this August aims to help farmers respond to uncertainty and change "with meaningful action that bolsters wellbeing and self-value."

Know your Mindset. Grow your Influence is presented by Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) and the Agri-Women's Development Trust (AWDT), with support from Farmstrong and Ravensdown.

The online workshop will focus on the science of psychology as it relates to farming businesses in two interactive sessions, facilitated by a leading farmer and a clinical psychologist.

"Know your Mindset. Grow your Influence supports farmers to cut through the noise, focus on the things that matter to them and decide what positive action in their farming business, home or community looks like," B+LNZ's General Manager North Island, Matt Ward said.

Advertisement

"It's about managing the pressure farmers are facing, while encouraging the kind of local, positive influence that often starts at a farmer's dinner table."

The workshop was purpose-built for farmers, by farmers, AWDT general manager Lisa Sims said.

Clinical Psychologist Dr Nigel George from Umbrella Wellbeing and Agri-Women's Development Trust founder and farmer Lindy Nelson. Photo / Supplied

"It's psychology made relevant, practical and engaging for farmers. We use real-life examples of positive action like Meat the Need, mix presentations with farmer-to-farmer breakout sessions and support participants to identify values-driven actions that positively influence the people and places they care about."

Know your Mindset. Grow your Influence will run across two days: August 12 and August 19 (7:00pm – 8:30pm) and is open to individuals or farming partnerships in the sheep, beef and dairy sectors.

The workshop is free for farmers, thanks to the support of the programme partners.

AWDT founder and farmer Lindy Nelson and leading New Zealand clinical psychologist Dr Nigel George from Umbrella Wellbeing will co-present the workshop.

Farmer feedback from a pilot version of the workshop noted the value of taking time to stop and think and reflect on their own mindset rather than getting caught in the day-to-day and forgetting to process feelings.

Another pilot participant said "workshops like this are critical to raising the bar in understanding ourselves and our motivations. Once we do this, we can better understand our family and our community and everything we do next including advocacy that comes from a healthier and better-informed place."

Advertisement

Farmers interested in Know your Mindset. Grow your Influence can learn more and register on Beef + Lamb New Zealand's website.