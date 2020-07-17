This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris, for a chat about the bank's Fieldays Online Discussion Panel.

This week's top interviews are:

John Rodwell:

The chairman of the Wool Industry Project Action Group talked about the finally released long-awaited report, in which the project said it believed that natural fibres were "on the cusp of a renaissance" and a new approach was needed.

Rob Hewett:

Is a leading farmer who also wears the hats of chairman of both Silver Fern Farms and Farmlands. This week he reluctantly selected his new National Party leader, went in to bat for the just-released Wool Industry Project Action Group report, and said the meat industry, though not without challenges, was well poised to take advantage of a world looking for clean, green, Covid-free food.

Winston Peters:

The Deputy Prime Minister had some kind words for Todd Muller and even some respect for his replacement, Judith Collins. But when it came to rural voters, he said they only had one real option!

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank previewed the fieldaysonline.co.nz panel discussion and reviewed the bank's July Agribusiness Monthly and Covid-19 Update Report.

Judith Collins:

We yarned with the iconic New Zealand politician for the first time in her [long-lusted-for] capacity as leader of the National Party. We also paid tribute to her two very recent predecessors and asked if National was still the "farmers' party"?

