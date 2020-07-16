Watch the Rabobank Fieldays Online Panel Discussion 2020 above.

It's safe to say there were contrasting opinions at this year's Rabobank Fieldays Online panel discussion.

The panel, consisting of Michael Every, Tim Hunt, Blake Holgate and Todd Charteris was hosted by The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Every, Rabobank's Global Strategist (Economics and Markets team), could be accused of having a rather pessimistic view of the global economy, and Covid-19 hadn't changed this opinion, Mackay said on today's show.

Meanwhile Rabobank's Head of Food and Ag Research, Australia and New Zealand, Tim Hunt and Animal Protein and Sustainability Analyst, Blake Holgate took a more local view of the economic effects of the Covid-19 outbreak.

It didn't have to be all doom and gloom economically, as there were positives to be taken away from Covid-19 for New Zealand, said Rabobank chief executive Charteris.

"There's a real opportunity for us as food producers with the reputation that New Zealand has in those global trading markets."

"We've seen some massive supply chain disruptions in the likes of US beef production which has allowed us to pivot and take advantage of some of those markets, because all of our sectors have done a fantastic job of keeping supply chains open and continuing to get the high-quality produce that our farmers produce to these markets."

"I think that reputation is really putting us in a good position to continue to capitalise on."

Also in today's interview: Charteris takes a look at Rabobank's Agribusiness Monthly Report for July.