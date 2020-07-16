Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay talked about last night's Rabobank Fieldays Online Discussion panel, with the bank's chief executive Todd Charteris.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

We talk farming, footy, politics and seamless leadership changes with the new president of Federated Farmers.

Advertisement

Shane McManaway:

We talk to a former chief executive of Allflex and Wairarapa farmer who's building a hospital in his spare time.

Sir David Fagan:

The greatest shearer who ever picked up a handpiece talks about who's going to shear the nation's sheep this season if our borders remain closed plus we look at how to encourage and train young entrants into the industry.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank previews our fieldaysonline.co.nz panel discussion and reviews the bank's July Agribusiness Monthly and Covid-19 Update Report.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent laments the cancellation of their National Fieldays and the spread of Covid from Victoria to NSW.

Advertisement