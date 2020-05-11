Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay questions Analyst Julia Jones about her miniature pony 'Butterpuss' (named by a two-year-old) who makes a frequent appearance in the background of her zoom conference calls.

On with the show:

Todd Muller:

National's Agriculture spokesman opines over going to Level 2, comments on the lack of depth in the government beyond Jacinda and Grant, agrees with anger about pine forests being planted (that will never be harvested) on good pastural East Coast country and we lament about the Hawkes Bay drought.

Julia Jones:

We head to Eureka to catch up with the always-effervescent Head of Analytics at NZX Agri to seek comment on world markets and miniature ponies in your living room!

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert offers little respite for drought-ravaged farmers on the east coasts of both islands.



Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics continues her Myth-buster series and today she has regenerative agriculture in her sights!

Peter Nation and Graeme Smith:

Today's Fieldays Panel goes 'virtual' as we discuss what the future of the Events industry looks like under Covid restrictions.