Hauraki District is keeping freedom camping sites open under the Freedom Camping Bylaw while campervans are being moved to just two locations on the Coromandel.

David Varcoe, Hauraki District Council Group Services Manager, says the bylaw allows people to park in the road corridor for one night and then move to an alternate site the following night.

"We are following the guidelines that have been set by the central government. We do have responsible campers in the district that are adhering to this request."

Hauraki district took the view that spreading campervans out was better than bringing them together.

"New Zealand still has tourists, international and national, who require the spaces for stays that adhere to the bylaw.

"The reason the bylaw stays in place is that we are reducing the risk of people gathering in a single place. We ask that Freedom Campers observe physical distancing and remain in their own 'bubble'."

Dump stations remained accessible for all self-contained vehicles.

The Coromandel of old is how locals are describing the hot spots that are now void of tourist crowds and freedom campervans in the district.

The few freedom campers that remain are being moved on to a designated freedom camping site at Rhodes Park in Thames and the Mercury Bay Multi Sport Park in Whitianga for the duration of the lockdown.

Thames-Coromandel District Council say these two sites are being managed by police and the Thames Valley Emergency Operating Centre (TVEAO).

There are only a handful of freedom campers at each site.

"If you see people camping, call us on 07 868 0200 and we can refer it on," said TCDC Communications and Economic Development Group Manager Laurna White.

Tourist hot spots like Hot Water Beach have emptied out and are drawing small groups who appear to be adhering to their individual family bubbles, say residents overlooking the popular low tide pools.

"It is noticeably different," says resident Howard Saunders, who looks down on the beach hot spot.

Howard says the number of people gathering at the popular spot was "ridiculous" a week before the lockdown was announced.

TCDC is referring people to Police if they are concerned around public places such as Hot Water Beach where people usually congregate.

Howard says it appeared there was now only a small number of locals gathered and they were remaining in their isolated bubbles in the hot pools, reminding him of days gone by.

"There are people in different groups way away from each other. Everyone is taking a local approach."

SAND SHIFTER: Nick Roberts says the lockdown has halted his business Sandshifters but given Hot Water Beach hot pools a needed rest. PHOTO/Supplied.

Nick Roberts, whose business Sand Shifters takes guided tours to the hot pools and provides shuttle services for visitors, said although he had lost all business due to the lockdown he was happy that locals were getting to enjoy the hot pools to themselves.

"It's nice that nature is doing its thing and it feels like the whole country is having a break even though it's not good financially for tourist operators. Maybe it's a good time for everyone to have a reflect on it."

Nick - "Sandman" - said visitor numbers at Hot Water Beach had multiplied dramatically. "From 10 years ago to now it's a whole different story. There are so many people going there."