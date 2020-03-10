Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Mike King, the man behind Gumboot Friday, to find out how he's going on his tractor convoy to highlight rural mental health.

On with the show:

Mike King:

We catch up with 2019 New Zealander of the Year, a man leading a tractor convoy the length of the country to promote positive, societal and attitudinal change towards mental health. Please note there is strong language in this interview.

Julia Jones:

We find the NZX Head of Analytics on her way to Queenstown for the World Hereford Conference where her address later this afternoon will be titled "Stand Up and be Counted".

Todd Muller:

National's Spokesman for Agriculture talks about the good, the bad and the ugly - the Golden Shears, Shane Jones and the drought/coronavirus.

Steve Carden:

The chief executive of Pāmu comments on how the country's biggest farmer is handling drought and coronavirus, plus we look at the good news story of deer milk ice cream.

Steve Hollander:

The countdown continues to the Norwood Rural Sports Awards and the Ford Ranger NZ Games this weekend in Palmerston North.

