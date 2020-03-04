Some local dairy farmers will be skipping to the cowshed this morning after winning big at last night's Bay of Plenty Dairy Industry Awards.

The major winners were Adam and Maria Barkla, who took out the Share Farmer of the Year award for their work on a property in Galatea.

The awards were held at Awakeri Events Centre last night.

Adam and Maria hoped their win would change the stigma around farming as a "last-resort profession".

The couple were goal-driven and had worked really hard to develop systems through networking, Adam said.

"The dairy industry is unique in that everyone is willing to help anyone – we now have amazing staff and a tremendous culture and are ready for the next phase."

Future farming goals included contract milking over all farms owned by their current farm owners with an ultimate goal of buying into the farms by 2025.

Runner-up in the Bay of Plenty Share Farmer of the Year category was Dylan Riddell, who won $3725 in prizes.

The 29-year-old is a contract milker on Monty Kora Raroa Lands Trust's 404ha Waimana farm, milking 930 cows.

"I've always enjoyed being on the farm, especially when helping my grandfather. Now, I especially enjoy being my own boss and the lifestyle it gives my family," he said.

The winner of the 2020 Bay of Plenty Dairy Manager of the Year category was Andre Meier from Ao Marama Farms' 250ha Te Puke farm, milking 800 cows.

The 30-year-old believes being once-a-day milking is a strength of the business.

"We have seen an improvement in animal health, mating and staff morale."

Previously tractor contracting, Meier chose dairy farming as his career because he enjoys working with animals and being outdoors.

Jacob Maxwell was awarded the 2020 Bay of Plenty Dairy Trainee of the Year and won $5250 in prizes and two merit awards.

The 20-year-old is 2IC on Bill Scott's 470-cow, 210ha property at Pukehina and considers one of his biggest successes this season was the 92 per cent in-calf rate with a 64 per cent conception rate, after he oversaw mating of the main milking herd.

"I love working outdoors and with animals and delving into the science behind improving production through feeding and genetics."

The Bay of Plenty Dairy Industry Awards winners field day will be held on March 24 in Galatea.

Share Farmer Merit Awards:

· DairyNZ Human Resources Award – Adam and Maria Barkla

· Ecolab Farm Dairy Hygiene Award – Mike and Sabrina Mear

· Federated Farmers Leadership Award – Adam and Maria Barkla

· Honda Farm Safety, Health and Biosecurity Award – Adam and Maria Barkla

· LIC Recording and Productivity Award – Kelly Hughes and Nick Overdevest

· Meridian Farm Environment Award – Adam and Maria Barkla

· Ravensdown Pasture Performance Award – Adam and Maria Barkla

· Westpac Business Performance Award – Adam and Maria Barkla

Dairy Manager Merit Awards:

· Bay of Plenty DIA Encouragement Award – Simon Hose

· Bay of Plenty DIA Employee Engagement Award – Simon Hose

· BlackmanSpargo Rural Law Ltd Leadership Award – Andre Meier

· Pioneer Brand Products Feed Management Award – Hayden Purvis

· DeLaval Livestock Management Award – Hayden Purvis

· Fonterra Dairy Management Award – Andre Meier

· PrimaryITO Power Play Award – Andre Meier

· Westpac Personal Planning & Financial Management Award – Hayden Purvis



Dairy Trainee Merit Awards:

· The Business Results Group Ltd Farming Knowledge Award – Jacob Maxwell

· King Farm Services Ltd Community & Industry Involvement Award – Dayna Rowe

· Bay of Plenty DIA Communication & Engagement Award – Dayna Rowe

· DairyNZ Practical Skills Award – Jacob Maxwell