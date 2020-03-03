Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay looks at the continuing effect coronavirus is having on New Zealand's economy.
On with the show:
Cameron Bagrie:
We chew the fiscal fat with an Independent Economist and look at some stunning numbers: Dow Jones +5%, NZX 50 +3.5%, exchange rate US62.50c, the prospect of three OCR cuts, world recession, and is this worse than the GFC?
Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand's leading farming academics takes the gloves off and lands a right hook on the Vegan Society which said "people wouldn't even have to give up flying, or petrol cars, if everyone gave up meat and dairy".
Blair McLean:
We head to a very dry Blenheim to discuss how the drought and coronavirus are affecting the wine industry plus we give you a chance to win with Yealands, our Winery of the Week.
Damien O'Connor:
The Minister of Agriculture talks about his winter grazing taskforce, 200 years of apples and pears, tax relief for M. bovis affected farmers and drought relief.
