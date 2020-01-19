The second last Dannevirke weaner bull sale of the season saw a return to slightly better prices compared with before Christmas.

The average price was a fairly respectable $483/head compared with prices nationwide as prices fell over recent sales, the effect of the dry conditions starting to bite.

Top price in the sale of $610/head went to these Angus X bulls from PF&HS Sturt. Photo / Supplied

There were 436 weaners up for sale, more Friesian bulls (180) than beef crosses with heifers (154) outnumbering bulls (102) in the latter.

Prices for Friesian bulls ranged between the top price of $520/head from CL Gear to the lower $400's reflecting quality.

A very strong yarding of white-faced bulls were sought after, the top price of $608 by P F & H S Sturt being topped by the same vendor's Angus X at $610/head. Again prices ranged down according to quality.

Second top price for Friesian X heifers of $550/head went to Elmwood Dairying Ltd. Photo / Supplied

A surprising number of heifers were yarded, the top price of $555/head going to A&SL Beck, one third of the offering reaching at least $500/head.

Buyers came from Pahiatua and Eketahuna and there was some Hawke's Bay interest.

The final weaner sale in Dannevirke will be January 28. Over the season 2600 weaner stock have been sold in Dannevirke by PGG Wrightsons.