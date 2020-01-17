The core of the new community centre in Bulls has taken shape over the past few months with a completion date in sight.

Construction of the Rangitīkei District Council project, situated on the corner of Criterion St and Bridge St, began in December 2018.

Executive office manager Carol Gordon said construction is expected to be completed in mid-April.

"Following that the building will be fitted out and the town square and carpark will be completed," Gordon said.

Rangitīkei District Council technical project manager Aldo Fehr said work completed so far includes the roof over the pavilion, the first layer of the terrace roofing, and ground floor cladding.

All windows, doors, the skylight above the stairs and balustrade for the mezzanine floor have been installed.

Scaffolding has been removed from around the building, concrete has been poured outside for a water storage tank, the next layer of the terrace roofing has started and the outside cladding is under way. Insulation and gib board lining are also due to start.

Concrete floors have been poured and major steelwork is in place including pillars and a stairwell.

The ground floor will house a stage and an understage with a main hall and a flexible space that seats 306.

It will also house a fully equipped kitchen, six toilets, a wheelchair-accessible toilet and 24-hour accessible toilets.

The first floor will house public computers, shelving, a meeting room, office space, lift access and an open space for a library.

The second floor will hold an outdoor terraced area viewing space, secure storage space for community groups, flexible community space with a meeting space and an open lobby as well tea and coffee making facilities, lift access and a wheelchair-accessible toilet.

Gordon said the council had received inquiries for the use of the centre but no formal bookings had been made yet.

The need for a new community centre was prompted by earthquake-prone legislation. It was first signed off by council in 2015 but put out to a second round of public consultation in 2017 before council voted a second time to proceed.

The community centre will cost nearly $6 million.