A Kohuratahi horse rider has shown equestrian skills run through her blood, winning an event in the Endurance Trans-Tasman Competition.

The competition had two distances 120km ride and a 80km ride.

The New Zealand and Australian teams each had four members. One of the team members had to be a junior/ younger rider.

Two members of each team had to compete in either the 80km endurance ride or the 120km ride.

Pip Mutch competed in the 120km event as part of the two person New Zealand team against Australia.

To prepare, Pip and her horse Mauku Bella rode around the hills of Kohuratahi. She says on the competition day, she and Mauki Bella started on the ride in the early hours of the morning.

"I started my endurance ride at 3am. The participants taking part in the 80km ride started at 6am."

The course had two loops of 40km, one loop of 24 km and one loop of 16km. Pip says after each loop, the horses had a vet check and a 40-minute break.

"It provides a rest break for the horses and to make sure they're fit to continue. It's all about the horse's welfare."

Pip says horse riding is in her blood.

"My mum and nana used to ride horses. I kind of inherited it. I've been riding horses since I was a toddler."

As well as inheriting her skills, Pip has passed them on to her daughter, Isla (10).

"She competed in an 80km endurance ride earlier this month on her horse, Moon. I'm really proud of her."

Pip says her horse did well in the event.

"It was a tough course but I thought it was enjoyable. My little mare did really well."

While this is Pip's first time competing in the Trans-Tasman event, it is not her first win.

"I won the North Island Nationals last season and the Dunstan Horsefeeds ESNZ Endurance and CTR National Championships 160km endurance ride."

Pip says Mauku Bella has competed in three 160km endurance rides.

'She's good, she keeps chugging along."

Pip says when she was younger, she competed on Mauku Bella's Mother.

"As a junior rider I competed on Waimeha Gazelle, who is Mauku Bella's Mother."

Pip says when she crossed the finish line, she was both relieved and excited.

"I was glad it was over but I was stoked to have won the individual 120km event but for my team to have one the entire competition as well."