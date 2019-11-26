Today on The Country Jamie Mackay spoke to Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor about a report out from the Government's Winter Grazing Taskforce.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture comments on the just-released report from the Winter Grazing Taskforce saying he does not intend to ban grazing cattle on fodder crops in the likes of Southland but farmers need to lift their winter grazing act.

Nathan Penny:

ASB's Rural Economist pulls the trigger and goes to number 1 on the milk forecast payout prediction with $7-50 punt. We ask if he's ready to pull the trigger on the $10/kg lamb?

Greg Menzies:

The marketing manager of Emerson's joins us for the official launch of the 2019 MacKaiser pilsner beer.

Jules Benton:

The Dairy Women's Network CEO discusses the third visual story telling project in the Our People. Their Stories. series and it features a farm in the middle of Auckland educating Mount Albert Grammar students about farming.

Shane McManaway:

The chief executive of Allflex talks about weather and track conditions in his home province of Wairarapa, the bush fires in Australia and he updates progress on his Wairarapa Health Centre.

