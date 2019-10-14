Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Peter Nation, the Chief Executive of Fieldays, as he prepares for the "horsey people" turning up in droves to Equidays this Friday.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert gives us an update on what's happening at home and in Japan.

Julia Jones:

The Head of Analytics at NZX talks about our interview last week with Food Futurist Dr Rosie Bosworth, who suggested protein technology will cause major disruption to the agricultural sector within 10 years.

Megan Hands and Kate Taylor:

Today's panel comprises of Canterbury-based environmental farm consultant Megan Hands and author of 50 Years Young - A History of the Young Farmer of the Year, Kate Taylor. They talk about their successful bids in their regional council elections.

Peter Nation:

The Chief Executive of Fieldays looks forward to Equidays which kicks off this Friday. He's also starting to think about Fieldays 2020.