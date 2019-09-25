Mystery Creek will once again host all things equine from October 17-20, with Equidays showcasing education, competitions, shopping and entertainment all rolled into this staple event on the equestrian calendar.

The event kicks off in style with one of the world's top dressage experts, Carl Hester, sharing his knowledge with attendees during his 'Through the Levels' Dressage Masterclass on Thursday, October 17.

Equidays then continues with three days of equine education, shopping opportunities, challenging competitions and entertainment.

This year seven of the world's best equine educators and eight of the country's best clinicians will be sharing their knowledge across dressage, horsemanship, showjumping, liberty, working equitation, physiotherapy, foal education and positive reinforcement training.

There are 11 seminar presenters with years of experience in the fields of nutrition, hoof care, balance and stability, sports psychology, saddle fitting, equine biomechanics, homeopathy and more.

The competitions that feature at Equidays show the talent within New Zealand's equine industry in a variety of disciplines, including showjumping, derby, cross country, dressage, reining, and showing. People can also watch retired racing thoroughbreds showing their versatility in the Beyond the Barriers competition, wild horses on display with the Kaimanawa Heritage Horses competitions and the fast-paced skills of the teams competing in the Mounted Games competition.

There will be almost 200 businesses selling equine-related products and services providing an ideal environment to stock up on supplies and check out the industry's latest.

As the sun goes down on day one and two of the event, crowds pack in to the NRM & McMillan arena for the spectacles that are the Equidays Nightshows.

Friday night features the Showjumping Spectacular while Saturday hosts the Equitainment Extravaganza.

The Showjumping Spectacular Nightshow kicks off with the Jump for Cancer slalom sponsored by CryNZ which has 16 well-known riders competing with members of the public bidding on their favourite to win and all money going towards the NZ Breast Cancer Foundation.

The slalom is then followed by the Wade Equine Coaches Grand Prix which showcases the thrilling sport of showjumping combined with the buzzing atmosphere of the indoor arena.

This year's Equitainment Extravaganza features breath-taking performances from some of New Zealand and Australia's best equine entertainers, including New Zealand's junior Equestrian Vaulting team performing an elegant gymnastic routine on the back of a cantering horse.

Indoor Polo will also feature at Equidays for the first time as the closing act of the Equitainment Extravaganza Nightshow. Six of the country's top polo players will go head to head showing their skill, precision and talent with the game's entertainment heightened by the limited indoor space and the atmosphere of the crowd.

• Head to www.equidays.co.nz and grab your tickets for thrilling competitions, educational clinics and seminars, shopping and Nightshows.