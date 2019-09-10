It was more than just horse racing that took place at a recent Whanganui Racecourse meeting as riders took to the field on broomsticks.

Whanganui's Riding for the Disabled (RDA) held a fundraiser in the downtime between Saturday's races to help fund the purchase of the land they are situated on.

RDA board member Chris McLeod said children from the riding group were joined by their parents and organisers who mingled among the crowds with collection buckets.

Two horses, Chester and Toby, from the riding group were also out and about at the racecourse for the day.

The main event, and the money maker for the riding group, came down to two hoppy horse races.

Members of Whanganui's Riding for the Disabled supported a fundraising hobby horse race at the Whanganui Racecourse. Photo / Lewis Gardner.

Each race was sponsored by local businesses that donated $100 each and supplied a jockey.

Six broomsticks with fake horse heads were ridden 100m, providing the crowd with entertainment.

One race was won by the Ray White horse and the other by the Greg Miles Chiropractor horse.

Overall RDA raised $1921.50.

RDA Whanganui manager Wendy Sellars said the day was a great success.

"Any money is good money because we get no money whatsoever for our day-to-day running costs."

Sellars said any donations from the community and volunteers were always welcome.

The organisation, which supports 67 riders aged 4 to 59 years old and houses 13 horses, needs to raise around $200,000 by June next year to buy the Purnell St land they are using.

In other fundraising activities, the RDA will hold a fashion parade on September 24, have a sponsored calendar up for sale and a riders' event in November that the community can support.