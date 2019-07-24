Riding for the Disabled is hosting a live auction fundraiser to help purchase the land it already uses.

"It's a great opportunity to bring the community together," said Whanganui's Riding for the Disabled board member, Chris McLeod.

A night of festivities on Saturday will be hosted in the Eulogy lounge, at the Wanganui Racecourse, the highlight of which will be a live auction that many local businesses have contributed to.

"Experience" prizes include a vintage car outing, a 20-minute trail flight and aerobatic experience from the Whanganui Aero Club, flights for six to Auckland - in conjunction with an event hosted by Anne Batley-Burton from Air Chathams, dinner for two at The Red Lion, and a free getaway to Kauratau.

Items up for auction include a 2020 TREK Marlin 4 mountain bike valued at $549, donated by Dayle Cheatley at Velo Ronny's Bicycle Store, wood carvings made by Des Kendrick, from Whanganui Turners and Woodcraft, two signed All Blacks jerseys and two original paintings.

"This community's been really good with their support, but we ain't finished yet," McLeod said.

The organisation, which supports 67 riders, aged from 4 to 59 years old, and houses 13 horses, needs to raise $225,000 by June next year to buy the Purnell Street land they are using.

It hopes to sell 130 tickets by the end of the week.