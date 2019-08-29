Although African Swine Fever is not good news for China, it continues to have a positive effect on New Zealand's red meat market, says Blake Holgate.

Rabobank's animal proteins analyst told The Country's Jamie Mackay that a lack of pork product is forcing Chinese importers to look at other sources of protein.

China's beef imports for the first half of 2019 are up 50 per cent on the same period last year, and although some South American countries "are taking a fair chunk of that" New Zealand has also benefitted said Holgate.

"In fact our top beef exports to China over the last 12 months are up 70 per cent".

Advertisement

Listen below:



Demand for New Zealand beef was growing before African Swine Fever, but since the outbreak, it has increased so much that China has knocked the United States off the export-trading top spot said Holgate.

It is not only beef that is in demand, as New Zealand also sends more sheep meat to China than the rest of the world combined.

Also in today's interview: Holgate discussed the US/China trade war and how it could affect other markets, and took a look at the Rabobank's latest Beef Quarterly Report.